Route 304 Stop Results In DWI Charge For Nyack Man

New York State Police troopers busted seventeen local motorists over the weekend who were allegedly driving while impaired in the area.

The local residents charged were:

Orange County

On Friday, Dec. 14, State Police from Hamptonburg arrested Carlos Reyes-Torres, 28, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Dec. 14, State Police from Haverstraw arrested George Robles, 50, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Highland when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Dec. 14, State Police from Montgomery arrested Antonio Jiminez-Carcamo, 29, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on South William Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, State Police from Middletown arrested Launey Alexander, 41, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, State Police from Montgomery arrested Jennifer Perdomo, 38, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 32 in New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Alberto Lopez-Merced, 35, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, December 16, State Police from Monroe arrested Erin Freyer, 25, of Chester, for DWI. She was traveling in Tuxedo when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Dec. 15, State from Police Haverstraw arrested Jeffry Sleebos, 49, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

