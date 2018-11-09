Route 45 Reopens After Fatal Two-Car Crash In Pomona

This story has been updated.

A stretch of Route 45 has reopened early Sunday afternoon after a fatal two-car crash with injuries.

One of the injuries is reportedly life-threatening.

The closure of approximately five hours was between the Palisades Interstate Parkway and South Mountain Road.

Additional details regarding the details of the crash and the person killed have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

