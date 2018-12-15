Contact Us
Breaking News: Whooping Cough Cases Confirmed In Rockland
police & fire

Route 45 Stop Results In Drug Charge For Monsey Man, 36

Zak Failla
Route 45 in Rockland County.
Route 45 in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 36-year-old Rockland County man is facing drug charges after being busted with Suboxone during a traffic stop for erratic driving, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a motorist on Thursday, Dec. 13 on Route 45 in Spring Valley when he was spotted driving erratically.

Police said that during the stop, the driver - whose name has not been released by investigators - it was determined he was in possession of non-prescribed Suboxone sublingual films, a controlled substance.

The driver, who is from Monsey, was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and cited for various vehicle and traffic violations. He was processed at Ramapo Police Headquarters and released. No return court date has been announced for the motorist.

