Scam Alert: Businesses Are Targets Of Hoax Calls

Valerie Musson
Businesses should proceed with caution after police revealed an ongoing scam that could affect companies all around the area.

The scam involves a phone call coming from an unknown number. The scammer allegedly tells the recipient that they’re from ‘corporate’ in attempts to gain the business’s trust. The caller then proceeds to ask the recipient for a “deposit” to be made to prevent holding up deliveries and services.

Don’t ever give out personal information about your business to unauthorized parties over the phone. If you have doubts, hang up the phone and verify with corporate yourself.

This scam first became evident thanks to a post from the Port Chester Police Department’s Facebook page .

“DON'T DEPOSIT ANYTHING IN ANY UNFAMILIAR ACCOUNT WITHOUT VERIFYING IT WITH THE PHONE NUMBERS YOU HAVE ON HAND,” the post urges. “HANG UP AND DON’T GIVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THE STORE OVER THE PHONE.”

