Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Reward Offered In Sex Assault Of 89-Year-Old Rockland Woman
police & fire

Search For Missing Man In Hudson River Enters Third Day

Joe Lombardi
Marine 1 with the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department is searching for one person missing in the Hudson River.
Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

The search for a man who went missing Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie has entered its third day Thursday morning.

The 49-year-old man has been identified as Paul Machettia, according to the Coast Guard. His place of residence has not yet been released.

Day 2 of the search by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police began Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Marine patrol officers conducted surface searches and underwater searches utilizing sonar technology. Despite the inclement weather, search efforts were not hindered and continued for nine hours today.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the search was temporarily suspended.

Day 3 of the search will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Macchettia entered the water to help after one of five people who entered the Hudson River began to struggle to stay afloat. The swimmer who was in distress recovered by Machettia failed to resurface.

At about noontime on Tuesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hudson River off of Victor C. Waryas Park to assist the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and Fire Department after receiving a report of a missing swimmer.

