Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Route 17 Lane Closures Will Last For Days
police & fire

Search Resumes For Dad, Son Who Went Missing While Rafting In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Neversink River is located north of I-84 and west of Route 17 in Orange County.
The Neversink River is located north of I-84 and west of Route 17 in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The search for a father and son who went missing while swimming in a river in the Hudson Valley has now entered its third day.

The 9-year-old boy and 46-year-old father were last seen by Oakland Valley Campground in Orange County when their raft overturned in the Neversink River on Saturday morning, Aug. 18, state police said.

The Neversink River is located north of I-84 and west of Route 17.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. with state police and numerous area fire rescue squads immediately responding.

Aviation, Underwater Recovery Team, drones, and multiple airboats were deployed.

After the two were not located, the search was suspended Saturday night due to weather and river conditions.

State police along with other agencies resumed the search early Sunday morning. The search met with negative results, according to state police.

The search resumed again on Monday morning, Aug. 20, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The names of the two have not been released.

The Orange County Division of Emergency Management and Red Cross are also involved in the rescue effort.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.