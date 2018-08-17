Search Resumes For Dad, Son Who Went Missing While Rafting In Area

The search for a father and son who went missing while swimming in a river in the Hudson Valley has now entered its third day.

The 9-year-old boy and 46-year-old father were last seen by Oakland Valley Campground in Orange County when their raft overturned in the Neversink River on Saturday morning, Aug. 18, state police said.

The Neversink River is located north of I-84 and west of Route 17.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. with state police and numerous area fire rescue squads immediately responding.

Aviation, Underwater Recovery Team, drones, and multiple airboats were deployed.

After the two were not located, the search was suspended Saturday night due to weather and river conditions.

State police along with other agencies resumed the search early Sunday morning. The search met with negative results, according to state police.

The search resumed again on Monday morning, Aug. 20, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The names of the two have not been released.

The Orange County Division of Emergency Management and Red Cross are also involved in the rescue effort.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

