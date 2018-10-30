Second Suspect In Apartment Rental Scam Surrenders In Ramapo

A monthslong investigation into an apartment rental scam has led to the apprehension of two schemers who attempted to rent out a Rockland County homeowner’s apartment without their consent.

The Ramapo Police Department received numerous complaints in May from victims involved in a scam for an apartment rental.

According to police, a posting of an available apartment for rent was listed on a Facebook group page, which attracted several potential renters within the first few hours of going live. Two suspects then met with the victims and showed them a small apartment in the Hillcrest area.

Police said that the victims were all told that the apartment would be available the following weekend and that they would have to put a cash deposit down of two months of rent.

The victims each put deposits down and were told they would be met at the location and provided with keys. They then showed up at the designated time and the owner of the house was unaware of any rental.

Investigators determined that the homeowners were not involved and were away at the time the renters visited the location. Two suspects were quickly identified, who allegedly fled the area and were reported to be in Florida.

A woman was arrested in July and has since pleaded guilty to grand larceny and to pay restitution.

The second male suspect - whose name has not been released by police - surrendered himself into custody on Oct. 30, was charged with grand larceny and released on bail.

The two suspects are scheduled to appear in court later this month to respond to the charges.

