Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Have you seen her? That's what police in Rockland are asking area residents.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert regarding 33-year-old Nina Deleon, who is wanted in Rockland for a disorderly conduct charge, which she failed to appear in court to address.

Police described Deleon as 5-foot-4 with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Garnerville. Anyone who recognizes her or who has information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

