Seen Her? Alert Issued For Woman Wanted On Drug Possession Charge In I-87 Stop

Have you seen her?

New York State Police investigators from the Troop F Haverstraw barracks are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a suspect who was arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County and later failed to appear in court.

On May 13, Unique Stanley was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding on the New York State Thruway in Cornwall. During that stop, Stanley was found to be in possession of cocaine and she was subsequently remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

According to investigators, Stanley failed to return to court to answer the charges and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police described Stanley, 22, as 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 125 pounds. Investigators noted that she has ties to Trenton, New Jersey. Anyone who recognizes Stanley or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (845) 364-0200.

