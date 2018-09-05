Seen Her? Woman Wanted Following Incident In Hudson Valley

Have you seen her?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a woman wanted by the Village of Ossining Court dating back to her 2006 arrest for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

Viera is wanted on charges that include the introduction of contraband to prisoners, bail jumping and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Investigators described Viera as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic woman weighing approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to reside in the Bronx. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Hawthorne by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

