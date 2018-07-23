Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man At Large After Fleeing From Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a suspect wanted for tampering with evidence, escaping and resisting arrest earlier this month in Putnam County.

Police said that Tariq Yacub is wanted by the Town of Southeast Court after he fled from troopers on I-84 on July 9. Yacub also has a warrant out for his arrest in Steuben County for a separate incident. Yacub was last seen traveling in a tan 2003 Ford Explorer with a Maryland registration 2DF6209. He is known to travel between Maryland, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Yacub was described as a 5-foot-9 African American with brown hair and black eyes, weighing an estimated 220 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

