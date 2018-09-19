Seen Him? Alert Issued For Suspect Wanted For ID Theft

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Middletown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man wanted for stealing someone’s identity and failing to pay fines related to his arrest.

An alert has been issued for Victor Caldwell III, who was arrested on a third-degree identity theft charge after an investigation found that he used another person’s identity to obtain a fraudulent credit card in his victim’s name.

Police said that Caldwell made several unauthorized charges at several Middletown businesses, then failed to pay fines related to his arrest and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest from the Town of Wallkill Court.

Caldwell, 28, was described by police as a 5-foot-11 African American man weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact State Police investigators by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

