Police are asking for the public for help locating a 32-year-old man wanted for larceny.

Nelson Polanco of Garnerville is described as being a white male, 5-foot-8, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a warrant for a larceny.

If spotted, or you have information, contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit at 845-639-5880.

