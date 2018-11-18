SEEN HIM? Fugitive Murder Suspect Could Be In NJ/NY, Authorities Warn

A fugitive murder suspect from South Carolina may have fled to New Jersey or New York, where he has family, authorities said.

Jhonny Wolfran Quintano Vasquez, 23, stabbed and beat the 24-year-old victim to death over the weekend in Williamston, S.C., the Anderson County Sheriff's Department said.

Vasquez – also known as “Jhonny Quintaro” – also has family in Virginia and may have gone there, authorities said.

South Carolina authorities have charged him with murder in a fugitive warrant.

Vasquez is 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call local police.

Anyone who knows where to find Vasquez, or has information that could help authorities track him down, is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division: (864) 260-4435 .

Or:

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372

Submit a tip here: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=585

Use the Crime Stoppers app: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.