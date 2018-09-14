Contact Us
police & fire

Seen Him? Suspect Wanted For Sexual Abuse Of Child In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Jose Carpio-Pleites
Jose Carpio-Pleites Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for sexual abuse in Rockland County.

Ramapo police are searching for Jose Carpio-Pleites, 70, who is wanted for attempted sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with an incident that took place in August 2017, police said.

Carpio-Pleites is described as being 5-foot-6, 180 lbs with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding Carpio-Pleites' whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.

