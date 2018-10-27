Contact Us
Series Of Thefts From Vehicles Under Investigation In Wallkill

Janice Drive in Wallkill.
Janice Drive in Wallkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Don’t forget to lock up your cars at night, police in Wallkill are warning.

Investigators from the Town of Wallkill Police Department are investigating a series of reported thefts from vehicles that took place in Scotchtown in the area of Janice Drive and Scott Drive during the early hours of the morning. It was not clear what, if anything, was stolen from the vehicles.

Police said that “residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities by calling the Town of Wallkill Police Department Dispatch by calling (845) 692-6757. In addition, all residents should keep their residences and vehicles locked at all times.”

