Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

police & fire

Serious Two-Car Crash Shuts Down Route 45 In Pomona

Daily Voice
Route 45 in Pomona.
Route 45 in Pomona. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A stretch of Route 45 is closed early Sunday morning after a serious two-car crash with injuries.

One of the injuries is reportedly life-threatening.

The closure is between the Palisades Interstate Parkway and South Mountain Road and expected to last through Sunday morning during the accident investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

