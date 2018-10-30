Social Media Leads To Driver In Halloween Night Rockland Hit-Run

With the help of social media, a 49-year-old man was nabbed for hitting a parked car in Stony Point and then leaving the scene.

Michael Dove of Garnerville was charged for the incident that took place on Halloween around 7 p.m. after the police posted a photo of his vehicle on Facebook and neighbors began sharing the item, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, the department's own video surveillance camera caught Dove's truck on camera as it fled the area of Central Highway where he had crashed into a parked vehicle and left the area with his lights off.

The vehicle's owner gave police a description of Dove's vehicle and they were able to pick him out on the departments' surveillance.

"The incident kind of blew up on Facebook and then someone who knew who the truck belonged to called us," Hylas said.

After Dove found out, he called the police and turned himself him.

He was charged with leaving the scene and for two traffic and equipment violations.

