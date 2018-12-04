Contact Us
police & fire

Speeding, Distracted Driving Tops For 15K Tickets Issued In Statewide Thanksgiving Detail

New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: File photo

New York State Police have released ticketing and arrest numbers following the statewide Thanksgiving holiday detail, and speeding and distracted driving have topped the list of citations.

The detail, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, started on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and ran until Sunday, Nov. 25. During this time, State Police used a variety of deterrents, including sobriety checkpoints, extra DWI patrols, and tickets for drivers using their mobile devices behind the wheel.

In total, police arrest 215 people for DWI. They also investigated 1,244 accidents, which includes a fatality.

Here’s a “sampling” of the total tickets that were issued during the detail:

  • Speeding: 5,834 tickets
  • Distracted driving: 774 tickets
  • Seatbelt violations: 485 tickets
  • Move over law: 218 tickets

During last year’s Thanksgiving holiday detail, State Police issued 15,360 tickets in total, with 242 DWI arrests.

