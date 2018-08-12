Speeding Stop Results In DWI Charge For Pearl River Man

A Rockland County motorist is facing a DWI and a drug charge after being stopped for speeding on Western Highway in Tappan.

Members of the Orangetown Police Department stopped 31-year-old Pearl River resident Michael O’Keefe at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 1, when he was spotted by a patrol officer driving well above the posted speed limit in the area.

Police said that during the traffic stop, it was determined that O’Keefe was found to be driving while intoxicated, and he was in possession of marijuana. O’Keefe was arrested and refused to submit to a breathalyzer at Orangetown Police Headquarters.

O’Keefe was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and cited for unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He has since been released and is due in Orangetown Justice Court on Aug. 22 to answer the charges.

