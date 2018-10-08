Contact Us
police & fire

Spring Valley Fugitive Wanted For Home Invasion Nabbed During Warrant Search

Bradley Lauture
Bradley Lauture Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police

A 21-year-old man was arrested by force on an outstanding felony warrant for an armed home invasion after he was spotted by police and refused to surrender.

Bradley Lauture, of Spring Valley, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by Spring Valley Police when officers saw him entering his home and knew he had an outstanding warrant, said Det. Reginald Anderson.

According to Anderson, Lauture was wanted for an armed, home invasion robbery and a separate stabbing that occurred a few months later.

When all attempts to get Lauture to come out of the home proved futile, the department called in their tactical team to breach and search the home with the aid of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockland County REACT Team and the local Fire Department.

After he a search, Lauture was eventually found hiding in the basement and was taken into custody without incident, he said.

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail on charges of robbery and assault

