Spring Valley Man Caught With Hydrocodone Not Prescribed To Him In Nyack

A Rockland County man who was caught smoking a marijuana cigarette by police on patrol in Nyack was caught with Hydrocodone that was not prescribed to him, police said.

Officers on patrol at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, spotted Spring Valley resident Edwin Ocvil, 28, smoking a cigarette that allegedly contained marijuana. When he was stopped, further investigation found that Ocvil was in possession of the prescription pills illegally.

Ocvil was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He was processed and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. He was released following his arraignment and is scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Nov. 13.

