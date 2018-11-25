Spring Valley Man Found Asleep Behind Wheel Faces DWI Charge, Police Say

A 39-year-old man from Rockland County chose the wrong time to take a nap and was busted by police in Ramapo for driving while intoxicated when he was found asleep behind the wheel while blocking traffic.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department found the Spring Valley resident - whose name has not been released - asleep behind the wheel at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24 following multiple reports of a car blocking traffic on Twin Avenue.

According to police, when the officer arrived, they found the car blocking traffic, with the driver asleep behind the wheel with the engine still running. The investigation into the suspicious driver found that he was allegedly drunk and he was taken into police custody.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated at Ramapo Police Headquarters. The man was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Ramapo Court next month to answer the DWI charge.

