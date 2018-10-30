Contact Us
Breaking News: Second Suspect In Apartment Rental Scam Surrenders In Ramapo
Spring Valley Man Shot While Filming Music Video

Three people were shot while filming a music video in Poughkeepsie.
Three people were shot while filming a music video in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Three people were shot while in the area to shoot a music video, police said.

The shooting took place around 8:25 p.m. Thursday when the City of Poughkeepsie police received a call regarding shots fired in the area of On Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue, said City of Poughkeepsie Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the three victims, two from Spring Valley and one from Hyde Park, had already been transported by private vehicles to local hospitals, two to MidHudson Regional Hospital and one to Vassar Hospital, he added.

None of the wounds were life-threatening, one was treated and released, Clark stated.

The victims told officers they could not provide a description of the shooter or shooters or where the shots came from.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

