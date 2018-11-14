Spring Valley Parking Officer Accused Of 'Double-Dipping' As Ramapo Court Officer

A Spring Valley parking enforcement officer has been arrested for allegedly stealing almost $5,000 in pay by working for the village and the Town of Ramapo as a court officer at the same time.

Alex Fridman, 62, of New City, was arrested by members of the Joint Public Corruption Task Force on one count of grand larceny and 43 counts of falsifying business records, according to the Rockland County District Attorney's office.

"This defendant has been charged with cheating Spring Valley taxpayers of several thousand dollars by fraudulently submitting payroll records," said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe. "His actions are especially egregious because of his law enforcement positions in both Spring Valley and Ramapo."

Fridman worked as a full-time parking attendant, employed by the Village of Spring Valley. Unbeknownst to village officials, he was also employed as a court officer by the Town of Ramapo.

According to the charges, on 43 separate occasions in 2018, Fridman was paid to work for both the Village of Spring Valley and the Town of Ramapo.

The investigation found that Fridman would sign-in to work in Spring Valley, then drive to Ramapo to work as a court officer, resulting in a theft of more than $4,900 the DA's Office said.

Fridman pleaded not guilty and was released without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

