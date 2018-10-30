Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Social Media Leads To Driver In Halloween Night Rockland Hit-Run
police & fire

Spring Valley Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Deer On PIP

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the stretch of the PIP where the fatal crash occurred.
A look at the stretch of the PIP where the fatal crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 50-year-old woman was killed after the car she was traveling in hit a deer on the Palisades Parkway and slammed into several trees, leading to an hourslong closure of the southbound lanes.

The crash, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Clarkstown, closed the southbound lanes for more than four hours as police investigated the incident, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Thomas Kofi, 68, of Spring Valley, was traveling southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west shoulder. The vehicle struck the deer and veered left off the roadway onto the grass median where it overturned into a wooded area striking several trees, Nevel said.

Responding troopers found the passenger, Miriam Kofi, unconscious in the vehicle. She was removed from the vehicle and CPR was initiated by a trooper until EMS arrived and she was transported to Nyack Hospital.

Kofi was pronounced dead at the hospital.  Thomas Kofi was transported to Westchester Medical Center with internal injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.