Suspect At Large In Overnight Shooting At Hospital In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight at a hospital in the Hudson Valley.

No one was injured in the incident at Ellenville Regional Hospital that happened Friday, Sept. 28 at approximately 1 a.m.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled in a vehicle which was later located unoccupied on Lundy Lane in Napanoch, a hamlet in Ulster County.

The suspect is identified as Joshua Stuart, who is in his early 40s, and was wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Stuart is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, police said.

If anyone sees an individual matching Stuart’s description, they are asked to contact State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Police have not released specific details on the shooting, including how many shots were fired and where in the hospital the incident occurred.

