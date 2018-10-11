Suspect Charged In Fatal Stabbing Outside Storefront In Area

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a 25-year-old was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning outside a row of stores and businesses on a busy area street.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Lake Street in Monroe, opposite the Monroe Town Hall, where the victim, Louis Rivera, of Monroe was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Samuel Del Cid Hernandez of Monroe was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, state police announced late Saturday afternoon.

State Police and the Village of Monroe Police are requesting anyone with information pertaining to the case contact the New York State Police Monroe at 845-782-8311 or the Village of Monroe Police Department at 845-492-8477.

State Police are working jointly with the Village of Monroe Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

