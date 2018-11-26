Suspect In West Nyack Shooting Death Of Auto Sales Store Owner Apprehended

A suspect has been apprehended after a five-day investigation of the homicide of a 37-year-old auto sales store owner who was shot on Saturday during a dispute with a customer.

The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau arrested a 24-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware for the shooting death of Youbens Joseph of Middletown stemming from a dispute at Youbs Auto Sales on Route 59 in West Nyack on Nov. 24.

Eric Hue Ross was taken into custody at a residence in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Clarkstown Police announced late Wednesday afternoon.

Ross fled the scene after the dispute with Joseph.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the Clarkstown Police Street Crimes Unit, U.S. Marshall’s Service, Pennsylvania State Police, New York City Police Department Intelligence Bureau and the Quakertown Police Department.

Additional details of the arrest and charges will be disclosed in a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 29.

