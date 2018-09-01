Suspect Nabbed In Overnight Area Shooting

A suspect is in custody following a shooting in a Middletown driveway, police said.

Detectives from the Middletown Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the driveway of a Monhagen Avenue home at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, which left the victim hospitalized.

Police said that the victim is a 27-year-old Middletown resident, who was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle with the gunshot wound to his chest. He was treated at the Orange Regional Medical Center and required surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

According to police, a suspect has been apprehended and is currently in custody. He is expected to be charged as the person responsible for committing the shooting. Police said that no other suspects are being sought, “and there is no risk to the general public.”

The incident was not a random act, investigators noted. It is allegedly a part of a secondary dispute that took place between the victim and suspect - whose name has not been released - who know one another.

Additional information regarding the shooting incident will be released as it becomes available, police said. Check Daily Voice for updates.

