Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Know him? Clarkstown Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for a bank robbery. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
The Clarkstown Police are searching for a man who robbed the Chase bank in Nanuet. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Clarkstown Police are searching for a bank robber. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

This story has been updated.

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery Thursday morning in Rockland County.

The robbery took place around 8:45 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 61 Smith St. in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

Responding patrol units interviewed the bank staff and obtained a description of a black male wearing a black leather jacket, light blue jeans, and a black winter hat.

The suspect presented the bank teller a note demanding money. The bank teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money, he then fled the bank in an unknown direction.

There is no increased safety threat to the community, Walker said.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or was in the area of the bank at 8:45 AM, we ask that you call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous text to TIP411.

