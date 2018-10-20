Suspects Caught After iPhones From Cellular Store Recovered In Area

A pair of Orange County residents were among four busted with nearly $50,000 of stolen iPhones, drugs and burglary tools following complaints of suspicious activity in an area neighborhood.

Port Jervis residents Peter Tansey, Lourriston Potter as well as Long Island residents Darick Sylvan and Donald Potter are facing felony charges in Port Jervis following a police investigation into reports of suspicious activity occurring on Brown Street located in the First Ward “Acre” Section.

During the execution of a search warrant in Port Jervis, police said that officers recovered cocaine, marijuana and more than $40,000 worth of new iPhones that had been reported stolen during a burglary of a Sprint store in Wallkill.

Investigators also recovered tools and equipment that were connected to burglaries at a Verizon store in Pennsylvania and the Sprint location in Wallkill.

Sylvan, 29, Lourriston Potter, 36 and Donald Potter, 31, were each charged with criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. Tansey and the elder Potter were also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Each of the four suspects have been remanded to the Orange County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Port Jervis City Court at a later date to answer the charges.

Police noted that the investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, and further charges may be pending.

