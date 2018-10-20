Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Explosive Device Found In Mailbox At George Soros' Hudson Valley Home
police & fire

Suspects Caught After iPhones From Cellular Store Recovered In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Peter Tansay Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department
Lourriston Potter Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department
Darick Sylvan Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department
Donald Potter Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

A pair of Orange County residents were among four busted with nearly $50,000 of stolen iPhones, drugs and burglary tools following complaints of suspicious activity in an area neighborhood.

Port Jervis residents Peter Tansey, Lourriston Potter as well as Long Island residents Darick Sylvan and Donald Potter are facing felony charges in Port Jervis following a police investigation into reports of suspicious activity occurring on Brown Street located in the First Ward “Acre” Section.

During the execution of a search warrant in Port Jervis, police said that officers recovered cocaine, marijuana and more than $40,000 worth of new iPhones that had been reported stolen during a burglary of a Sprint store in Wallkill.

Investigators also recovered tools and equipment that were connected to burglaries at a Verizon store in Pennsylvania and the Sprint location in Wallkill.

Sylvan, 29, Lourriston Potter, 36 and Donald Potter, 31, were each charged with criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. Tansey and the elder Potter were also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Each of the four suspects have been remanded to the Orange County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Port Jervis City Court at a later date to answer the charges.

Police noted that the investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, and further charges may be pending.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.