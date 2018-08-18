Contact Us
Breaking News: Rapper Post Malone's Jet Blows Tires, Diverted To Stewart Airport
police & fire

Suspicious White Powder At ATM Closes Rockland County Bank

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Chase bank in Stony Point.
Chase bank in Stony Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Rockland bank is closed while the Sheriff's Office hazmat team investigates a suspicious white powder found at an ATM machine, Stony Point Police said.

The powder was found around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday on the counter of the ATM machine outside the Chase Bank located at 22 S. Liberty Drive, the police department said.

Agents with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Hazmat Team are testing the powder, police said.

As a precaution, the bank is closed during the testing and removal of the powder, Stony Point Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

