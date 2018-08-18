Suspicious White Powder At ATM Closes Rockland County Bank

A Rockland bank is closed while the Sheriff's Office hazmat team investigates a suspicious white powder found at an ATM machine, Stony Point Police said.

The powder was found around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday on the counter of the ATM machine outside the Chase Bank located at 22 S. Liberty Drive, the police department said.

Agents with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Hazmat Team are testing the powder, police said.

As a precaution, the bank is closed during the testing and removal of the powder, Stony Point Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.