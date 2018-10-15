SUV Driver Charged With Felonies In Route 59 Crash That Injured Four

An SUV driver who was involved in a three-vehicle crash that injured four has been charged with numerous felonies.

Based on an investigation conducted by the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau following the crash on Monday on Route 59 in Nanuet, Rohan Brijlall, 41, of the Bronx, was arrested Thursday, said Det. Peter Walker with the Clarkstown Police Department.

According to Walker, Brijlall was the driver of the SUV that struck two stopped vehicles in the right lane of traffic.

Brijlall and three passengers all fled the crash scene. They were apprehended a short distance away, Walker said.

An investigation revealed that Brijlall was the driver and the other occupants were not charged with any crimes.

He was charged with two counts of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, DWI and felony driving without a license, Walker added.

Brijlall was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $100,000 and he was transported to Rockland County Jail. Brijlall will return to court on Friday, Oct. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.