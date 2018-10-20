Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Selling Drugs To Police Informants At Palisades Center, Elsewhere
police & fire

Teen Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Jacob C. Hawks
Jacob C. Hawks Photo Credit: New York State Police

A teenager was busted by New York State Police troopers driving an allegedly stolen car on I-87 in Orange County.

Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Winston Salem, North Carolina resident Jacob Hawks, 19, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 for a traffic violation in Woodbury. During the stop for the violations, police said it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Davies County Sheriff’s Office last week, on Oct. 15.

Hawks was subsequently taken into police custody and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property. He was also cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Following his arraignment, Hawks was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $4,500 cash bail or $9,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Oct. 25.

