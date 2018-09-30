Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Ex-Rockland Priest Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior With Minor
Teen Caught With LSD After Police Respond To Argument At 7-Eleven Parking Lot In Monsey

Zak Failla
Police in Ramapo busted a teenager with alcohol and drugs.
Police in Ramapo busted a teenager with alcohol and drugs. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An argument outside a Rockland County 7-Eleven store led to the arrest of a teenager who was caught with drugs and alcohol, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on College Road in Monsey this week, where there was a report of an argument in progress between two parties.

Police said that upon arrival to the store’s parking lot, they found a 17-year-old - whose name is not being released by investigators - who “was uninvolved with the initial argument; however, felt it necessary to involve himself.”

The investigation into the incident found that the teenager was concealing an open container of alcohol in his waistband, which led officers to find that he was in possession of two Xanax pills and eight “hits” of LSD. He was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer the narcotics charge.

