Teen Driving Audi Apprehended After I-91 Chase Ends In Crash

A teen wanted for armed robberies took state police on a chase on I-91 that included slamming into one of the police cruisers before being apprehended.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. Thursday when Troop G was notified by New Haven Police that they had officers attempting to stop a red 2002 Audi A4 sedan on I-91 southbound in the area of Exit 8, said the Connecticut State Police.

New Haven also told state police that the driver, Taezhan Brewer, 18, of New Haven, was wanted for armed robberies and may be armed with a gun.

Troopers located the vehicle in the area of Sargent Drive and I-95 and attempted to conduct a stop. But instead of stopping, Brewer took off and engaged troopers in a pursuit and eventually struck a state police cruiser on Blatchley Avenue in New Haven, where he was taken into custody, state police said.

During his arrest police an outstanding warrant for robbery in Hamden.

He was charged with interfering with a police officer, reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving.

Brewer was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

