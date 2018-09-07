Teen Driving Stolen Car Apprehended In Area

A 19-year-old teen was nabbed for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle following a Hudson Valley traffic stop.

Shevon Anisca, 19, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 4, after Orange County deputies stopped his vehicle for a minor traffic infraction on Route 17 in Monroe, said Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Arteta.

A roadside investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Aug. 22, Arteta said.

Anisca was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and remanded to the Orange County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

