Teen Employee Nabbed Making Purchases With Stolen Credit Card, Police Say

A local teen was arrested and faces multiple charges after Town of Wallkill investigators allegedly discovered him using a stolen credit to make online purchases.

Owusu A. Agyeman, 19, an employee of Staples at 470 Route 211E in Wallkill, is said to have taken photographs of the victim’s credit card before making various online purchases from Amazon, the NFL Shop, and Venmo in mid-October.

Town of Wallkill Police arrested Agyeman and charged him with unlawful possession of personal information as well as petit larceny on Thursday, Nov. 29 around 1:20 p.m..

Agyeman was released and given an appearance ticket. His court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Town of Wallkill.

