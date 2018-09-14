Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: 22-Year-Old Rescued After Falling From Cliff In Nyack Beach State Park
police & fire

Teens Charged In Knifepoint Orange County Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Darryl Minor Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department
Tishawn Woods Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

Two 18-year-olds were busted for an armed robbery following an investigation by the Port Jervis Police.

Darryl Minor of Middletown and Tishawn Woods of Newburgh were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 11 by Port Jervis Police for the robbery which took place on Aug. 18, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

The robbery took place during the late evening hours on Front Street when the two teens allegedly stole property from another teen while holding him at knifepoint, Worden said.

Both were charged with first-degree robbery, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon and are being held on $100,000 bail at the Orange County Jail,  pending a grand jury evaluation.

The Port Jervis City Police Department was assisted by Middletown City Police and the Hudson Valley Regional Crime Analysis Center during this investigation.

