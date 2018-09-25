Contact Us
police & fire

Thefts From Vehicles Under Investigation In Wallkill

Zak Failla
The Wallkill Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in a vehicle break-in.
The Wallkill Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in a vehicle break-in. Photo Credit: Wallkill Police Department

Police in Wallkill are encouraging and urging local residents to lock their doors at night following a series of thefts from unlocked cars in the area.

Investigators from the Town of Wallkill Police Department are looking into a series of thefts from vehicles that were left parked and unlocked overnight in Scotchtown from Sept. 21 through Sept. 23. They’ve also released a surveillance photo of a suspect in a gray sedan that may have been involved in a vehicle break-in on Sept. 25 near the Schutt Road Extension.

“We encourage residents to ensure that their vehicles are parked with the doors locked at night in a well light area, if possible,” police said. “In addition, please report any incidents immediately to the Town of Wallkill Police Dispatcher.”

Anyone with information regarding the recent rash of vehicle break-ins has been asked to contact investigators by calling (845) 692-6757 or reaching out to Police Officer B.A. Smith by emailing BASmith@TownofWallkill.com.

