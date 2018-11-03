Three Children, Pregnant Woman Among Six Hospitalized After Ramapo Crash

Three children and a pregnant woman were among six people hospitalized following a serious crash in Rockland.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Wilder Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, where there was a reported two-car crash that left several with injuries.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that a woman driving a 2015 Honda Odyssey that was traveling on Lime Kiln Road collided with a 2011 Toyota Prius that was traveling north on Wilder Road.

The 37-year-old woman driving the Honda and her three children - 1, 3 and 5 years old - were transported to the Westchester Medical Center with minor injuries. The 28-year-old driver of the Toyota and his 22-year-old pregnant wife were transported by Hatzolah Ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation and no other information is currently available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.