Breaking News: Infant Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Severe Burns In Area
police & fire

Three Face DWI Charges After Separate Weekend Crashes In Ramapo

Police in Ramapo responded to three crashes in two days involving impaired drivers.
Police in Ramapo responded to three crashes in two days involving impaired drivers. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

It was two days, three crashes and three DWI arrests for police in Ramapo over the weekend.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to three separate crashes over the weekend, each of which involved a driver who was allegedly intoxicated.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, officers responded to a three-car crash with injuries at the intersection of Route 202 and Route 306.

Investigation into the crash determined that a 23-year-old woman from Saddle River, N.J. was driving drunk, and she was arrested with aggravated DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol and third-degree assault.

Police said that the other two drivers suffered injuries in the crash, and her blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit. She was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court and released on $2,000 cash bail.

The following day, on Saturday, Nov. 17, officers responded to a one-car crash on Tioken Road in Hillcrest. The driver, a 24-year-old from Hillcrest was charged with a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers were dispatched to a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 202 and Lime Kiln Road. Police arrested a 25-year-old New City woman, who was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

She was processed and released on $500 bail and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Wesley Hills Justice Court later this year.

