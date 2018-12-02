Three From Rockland Nabbed For DWI In Stops By Sheriff's Officers

Three people were arrested for DWI by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office during routine traffic stops.

Those arrested included:

Omar Bello, 24, of Suffern, was arrested around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, after being stopped on Route 59 in Spring Valley. During the stop, deputies found that Bello was allegedly under the influence and was driving with a license. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, DWI and aggravated DWI with a BAC greater than .18 percent. He was released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 18.

David Williams, 37, of Tompkins Cove, was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, following a stop on Route 9W in Haverstraw Village. During the stop, Williams was found to be intoxicated and arrested, deputies said. He was charged with DWI and conviction with the past 10 years, aggravated driving without a license, and criminal impersonation. He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail. Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Jorge M. Valenzuelareci, 37, of New City, was arrested around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, following a traffic stop on East Eckerson Road in Hillcrest. He was found to be intoxicated during the stop and arrested, deputies said. Valenzuelareci was charged with driving with a BAC greater than .08 percent, and conviction within 10 years, DWI with a conviction within the past 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and circumventing an interlock device. He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

