Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Avoid This Road: Traffic Alert Issued For Rockland
police & fire

Three Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In Weekend State Police Stops

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

With law enforcement agencies in the area cracking down on drunk, drugged and distracted driving, several local residents were among more than two dozen who found themselves charged over the weekend.

Among the locals charged include:

Westchester County

  • On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, State Police in Highland arrested Cynthia Esposito, 46, of Shenorock, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Devonte Brailsford, 26, of Dobbs Ferry, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 59 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

  • On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Alexandra Arce, 21, of Beacon, for DWI. She was traveling inNewburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Kingston arrested Ana Sancton, 46, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 32 in Kingston when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, State Police in Highland arrested Celine Gonzalez, 20, of Poughquag, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

  • On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested Jamie Graham, 56, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling in Newburgh when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested John Messmer, 34, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, State Police in Monroe arrested Gregory Santiago, 40, of Harriman, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 inMonroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, State Police in Florida arrested Alejandro Garcia, 46, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 105 in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Monroe arrested William Calloway, 54, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling in Chester when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested Curlie Dillard, 47, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Liberty arrested Colleen Monaghan, 40, of Pine Bush, for DWI. She was traveling in Mamakating when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Marcelo Gonzalez-Gomez, 30, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Monday, Aug 13, 2018, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Medina Segundo, 43, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Thelmo Juanacio, 48, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Peter Huber, 27, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling in Nyack when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Monday, Aug 13, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested AnnMarie Jiminez, 30, of Haverstraw, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

  • On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Middletown arrested Michael Gross, 59, of Darien, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.