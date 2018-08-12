Three Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In Weekend State Police Stops

With law enforcement agencies in the area cracking down on drunk, drugged and distracted driving, several local residents were among more than two dozen who found themselves charged over the weekend.

Among the locals charged include:

Westchester County

On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, State Police in Highland arrested Cynthia Esposito, 46, of Shenorock, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Devonte Brailsford, 26, of Dobbs Ferry, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 59 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Alexandra Arce, 21, of Beacon, for DWI. She was traveling inNewburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Kingston arrested Ana Sancton, 46, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 32 in Kingston when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, State Police in Highland arrested Celine Gonzalez, 20, of Poughquag, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested Jamie Graham, 56, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling in Newburgh when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested John Messmer, 34, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, State Police in Monroe arrested Gregory Santiago, 40, of Harriman, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 inMonroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, State Police in Florida arrested Alejandro Garcia, 46, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 105 in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Monroe arrested William Calloway, 54, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling in Chester when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested Curlie Dillard, 47, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Liberty arrested Colleen Monaghan, 40, of Pine Bush, for DWI. She was traveling in Mamakating when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Marcelo Gonzalez-Gomez, 30, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Aug 13, 2018, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Medina Segundo, 43, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Thelmo Juanacio, 48, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Aug 10, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Peter Huber, 27, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling in Nyack when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Aug 13, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested AnnMarie Jiminez, 30, of Haverstraw, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Sunday, Aug 12, 2018, State Police in Middletown arrested Michael Gross, 59, of Darien, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

