Three Women, Four Men Charged In Area Prostitution Bust

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Newburgh Police recently conducted a prostitution sting after receiving complaints from residents.
Newburgh Police recently conducted a prostitution sting after receiving complaints from residents.

Three women and four men were nabbed during a prostitution bust following complaints from residents of prostitution taking place throughout the area.

The group was arrested on Thursday during an operation conducted by officers with the City of Newburgh Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Task Force.

Those charged with prostitution included April Hoyle, 34, Luz Wilson-Colon, 31, and Susan Knapp, 64.

Residents charged with patronizing a prostitute included Robert Bullis, 59; Michel Sebastian-Ramirez, 27; Leverne Barnett, 54, and Kyrie Brinson, 43.

When arrested, Kyrie Brinson originally gave a false name to Officers. Once positively identified, he was found to have an active warrant out of Middletown Court. He was also charged with false personation.

“This collaborative effort should act as yet another reminder of how dedicated we are to eliminating crime and making our neighborhoods safer for the residents of The City of Newburgh," said Police Chief Doug Solomon.

