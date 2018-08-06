Tractor-Trailer Tips At Treacherous Stretch Of Route 17 Near NY Border In Mahwah

UPDATE: Three lanes of northbound Route 17 near the Route 287 ramp at the New York border in Mahwah were closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer tipped.

Detours were being set up following the mishap, which occurred just after 10 a.m., Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

There was no estimated time for the lane reopenings -- although the chief estimated it will likely be around noon or later.

The driver escaped unharmed, he said.

