Train Service Suspended In Pearl River After Train Hits Car

A car was hit by a train in Pearl River, causing a suspension of service in the area.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Friday when Pascack Valley train #1605, departing Hoboken at 8:57 a.m. for Spring Valley, struck a car at the Central Avenue grade crossing in Pearl River, said Metro-North officials

There were no reported injuries to the approximately 12 customers or crew on board the train or to the adult female driver of the car, the MTA said.

Service is suspended between Pearl River and Woodcliff Lake.

The train was only operating at about 5 miles per hour and there was no damage to the train.

