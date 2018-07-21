Contact Us
Trooper Involved In Four-Vehicle Crash In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A New York State trooper was involved in a four-vehicle crash.
A New York State trooper was involved in a four-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New York State Trooper was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Route 211 in Orange County that caused minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:05 p.m. Sunday in Middletown as the trooper was responding to another call when he was involved in the pileup, said State Police Spokesman Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel, who did not have details of how the crash occurred, said there were several minor injuries.

"The crash is under investigation at this time," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

