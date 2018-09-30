Truck, CSX Train Collide In West Nyack, Closing Roadway

A truck and a CSX train collided Wednesday morning in West Nyack, backing up traffic.

Clarkstown Police responded to a report of the crash around 8:34 a.m. at Pineview Road in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Det. Peter Walker.

"There were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident," Walker said.

The road will be closed until an investigation is conducted.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

