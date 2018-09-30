Truck, CSX Train Collide In West Nyack, Closing Roadway

Contact Us
police & fire

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A truck and a CSX train collided in West Nyack. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A truck and CSX train collided. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
CSX train Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A truck and a CSX train collided Wednesday morning in West Nyack, backing up traffic.

Clarkstown Police responded to a report of the crash around 8:34 a.m. at Pineview Road in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Det. Peter Walker.

"There were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident," Walker said.

The road will be closed until an investigation is conducted.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

